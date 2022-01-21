O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 43,632.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,816 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after purchasing an additional 153,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after buying an additional 183,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CADE opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

