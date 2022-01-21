O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,666 Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,666 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Huttig Building Products worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 1,509.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huttig Building Products stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 67.80%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

