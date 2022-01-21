O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 858 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

BPMC stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $72.41 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPMC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

