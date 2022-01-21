O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,758 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 54.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after buying an additional 829,687 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2,469.5% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 408,336 shares during the period. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 14.2% in the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 313,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

