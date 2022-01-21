Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $36.20 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.1% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

NYSE LOW opened at $222.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.84. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

