Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Get Oatly Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on OTLY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 19.71.

OTLY opened at 6.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 8.42 and its 200-day moving average is 13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 6.81 and a twelve month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.