Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.67

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.67 and last traded at $39.31, with a volume of 60676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

