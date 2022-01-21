OceanEx Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,828.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $9,828.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.14 or 0.07335671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00058979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,115.50 or 1.00293002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007643 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

