Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Trading Up 0.7%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT)’s share price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.20 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.48). Approximately 447,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 507,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.47).

The stock has a market cap of £614.64 million and a PE ratio of 28.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.14.

Get Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

In related news, insider James Cameron purchased 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.90 ($13,578.80).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (LON:ORIT)

Oritani Financial Corp. engages in the business of holding the common stock of Oritani Bank. It also operates as a holding company of limited liability companies that own a variety of real estate investments. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Township of Washington, NJ.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.