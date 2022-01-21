Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.54.

OCUP stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,738,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth $312,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter worth $226,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

