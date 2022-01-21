Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $13.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose bought 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth $75,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth $79,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

