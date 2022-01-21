Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.76

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 1898510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.86.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $9,188,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $40,067,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $9,018,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $11,750,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

