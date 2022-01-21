Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.76

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 1898510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.
OLPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.86.
In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $9,188,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $40,067,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $9,018,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $11,750,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
