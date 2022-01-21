Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $595.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to post $595.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $605.50 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $331.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 181.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 83,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 187.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 73,678 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. 1,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,598. The firm has a market cap of $239.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

