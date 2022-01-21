OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IEX opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.74. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.73.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

