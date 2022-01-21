OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 50.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $913,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $225,644.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,965,063 shares of company stock worth $343,454,767 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $130.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -928.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

