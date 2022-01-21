OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,158 Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 67.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

NYSE JMIA opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.