ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Lifted by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

