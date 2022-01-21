OPKO Health, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OPKO Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. State Street Corp grew its position in OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in OPKO Health by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 724,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 28.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,252,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 715,980 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

