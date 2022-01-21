Oppenheimer Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $114.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.83.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

