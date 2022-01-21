OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 345 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,062,000 after purchasing an additional 529,430 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,390 shares of company stock worth $11,258,116 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

