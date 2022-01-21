OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,340,000 after acquiring an additional 102,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,280. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.