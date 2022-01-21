OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $74.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

Several analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.96. 1,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,470. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $963.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.78. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

