Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.54

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 46876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,222 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after acquiring an additional 719,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

