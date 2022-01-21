Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $689.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post $689.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $683.10 million and the highest is $695.00 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $684.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on OSTK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

In other news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.