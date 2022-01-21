Ovintiv Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.88 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $6.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$40.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.27.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$47.41 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$19.86 and a 1 year high of C$51.97. The stock has a market cap of C$12.38 billion and a PE ratio of -16.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.98%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

