Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$40.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.27.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$19.86 and a 12-month high of C$51.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.25.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.98%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

