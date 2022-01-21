OWNDATA (OWN) Market Cap Reaches $405,613.77

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $405,613.77 and $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00322456 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007041 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001057 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.28 or 0.01135553 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003789 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.