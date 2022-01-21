Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. 471,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,989. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 over the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.