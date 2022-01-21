Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PALI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,466. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.78.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

