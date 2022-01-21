Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,371 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $826.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $906.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $901.81. The stock has a market cap of $125.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.