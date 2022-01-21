Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $286.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

