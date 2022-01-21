Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,761 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,761 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Funko worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 763.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Funko in the second quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 144.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.59.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.94 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $859.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Funko’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,902. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

