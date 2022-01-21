Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 574 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,281,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $117.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.57. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

