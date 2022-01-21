Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 35,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 325,626 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN PZG opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PZG. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Gold Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.