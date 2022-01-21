Pareto Securities Upgrades Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) to “Buy”

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Arjo AB (publ) stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

About Arjo AB (publ)

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

