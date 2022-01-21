Pareto Securities Upgrades Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) to “Buy”

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Arjo AB (publ) stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $13.62.
About Arjo AB (publ)
