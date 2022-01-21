Parkgene (GENE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,854.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Parkgene has traded flat against the US dollar. One Parkgene coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on exchanges. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00049894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00110705 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

