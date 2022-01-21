Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PKIUF. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Parkland has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

