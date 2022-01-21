Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.45

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.45 and traded as high as C$12.42. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$12.05, with a volume of 137,155 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSI. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$986.68 million and a PE ratio of 48.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.48.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

