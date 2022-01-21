Pathway Capital Management LP Takes $3.39 Million Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 472,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Desktop Metal makes up about 1.6% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pathway Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Desktop Metal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,042,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. 39.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DM opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. Equities analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

