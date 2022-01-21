Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.86

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.86 and last traded at $63.86, with a volume of 833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.18.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.26%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

