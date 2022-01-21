Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Paychex worth $172,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX opened at $120.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.11. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.