Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $28.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

PYCR stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.75.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

