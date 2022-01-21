PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,844 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $325,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $171.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.60 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.50.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

