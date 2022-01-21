Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paysafe from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.08.

PSFE opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 379.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Paysafe by 349.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

