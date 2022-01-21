PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target upped by Barclays from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.64.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

NYSE PBF opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.75. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $728,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.