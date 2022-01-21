PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target upped by Barclays from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.64.
NYSE PBF opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.75. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.78.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $728,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
