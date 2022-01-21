Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,962. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.81 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average of $218.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

