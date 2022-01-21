Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,648 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 319,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 337,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $30,479,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 190,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,709,000 after acquiring an additional 489,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 97,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,565. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

