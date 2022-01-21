Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $2.40 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. Dover accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 160.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.07. Dover Co. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

