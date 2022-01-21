Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 29,528 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $9.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,955,876. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.60 and a 200 day moving average of $168.17. The company has a market capitalization of $251.55 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

