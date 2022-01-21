Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.0% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $563,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $226,940,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.47.

CAT stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

